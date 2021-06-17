Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0566 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Maro has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $7,261.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 942,238,572 coins and its circulating supply is 485,213,417 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.