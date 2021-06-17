Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $779,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

