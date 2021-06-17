Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 687.50 ($8.98). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 685.50 ($8.96), with a volume of 310,671 shares.

MSLH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 723.84.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,379.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

