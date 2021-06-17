MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 156,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.68 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

