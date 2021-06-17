MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,897.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $637,271.60 and approximately $13,897.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

