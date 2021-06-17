Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

