Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) vs. BCE (NYSE:BCE) Financial Comparison

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BCE alerts:

This table compares BCE and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.08 billion 2.64 $1.97 billion $2.25 22.17 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $74.26 million N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Risk & Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -7.3, meaning that its stock price is 830% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 11.23% 16.21% 4.58% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -26.37% -26.96% -8.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BCE and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 3 0 2.33 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCE beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, satellite TV service, and connectivity, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty and four Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company also offers wifi, security, SMS, and cloud PBX services. It serves hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, manufacture, and construction sectors, as well as general companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.