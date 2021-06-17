Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 566.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,202 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for 1.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.