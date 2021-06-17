M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 187,451 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAA. Numis Securities lifted their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.39 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.11.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

