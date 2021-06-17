McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.30% of McDonald’s worth $507,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,768 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.08. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

