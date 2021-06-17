McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of McKesson worth $47,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

