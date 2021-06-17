Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.05. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 84,311 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$214.01 million and a PE ratio of 47.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.41.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.54%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

