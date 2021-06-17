MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Reaches $940,041.08

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $940,041.08 and approximately $9,112.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.