MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$13.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.42.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.16. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

