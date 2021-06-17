Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $357,052.56

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $357,052.56 and approximately $64.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00436148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,536,640 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.