Meme (MEME) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $1.06 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $414.10 or 0.01066984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00436714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003585 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

