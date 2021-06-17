Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.2% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,852 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 270,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

