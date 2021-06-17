MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €155.95 ($183.47). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €153.75 ($180.88), with a volume of 384,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €145.83.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

