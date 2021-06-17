Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Meritage Homes worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.