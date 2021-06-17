Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.49. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 12,232 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.33.
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 23,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $143,191.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 79,056 shares of company stock valued at $507,876 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
