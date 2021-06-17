Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEI opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.