Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $861.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.76 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $690.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,349.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,280.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $763.98 and a 12 month high of $1,367.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

