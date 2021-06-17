Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 4.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 6.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,652,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,351.78. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,280.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $763.98 and a 52 week high of $1,367.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

