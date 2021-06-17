MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $406,063.12 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $406,063.12 and $388.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 416,315,386 coins and its circulating supply is 139,013,458 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.