Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.88. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 141,097 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

