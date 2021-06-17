MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $119.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $504.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $619.82 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $113.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

