MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 35,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83. MICT has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In other MICT news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 556.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,685,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 223.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 754,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 189.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 581,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 141.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 469,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

