Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50.

TOU traded down C$1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.34. 1,814,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.92. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

