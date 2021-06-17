Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,454.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICCF remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

