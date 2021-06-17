Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,454.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICCF remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

