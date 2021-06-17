MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $71.64 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.67 or 0.00017654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $71.64 million and $211,785.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00430901 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.01089581 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,744,663 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

