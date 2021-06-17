Mina Trading 14% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $384.31 million and $15.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00006303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00141418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00931644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.51 or 0.99702366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 157,008,408 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.