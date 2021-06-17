Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $78.46. 97,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,302. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

