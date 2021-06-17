Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of MTX stock traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $78.46. 97,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,302. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
