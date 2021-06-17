Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $2.23 million and $38,911.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.00762625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,478,873 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

