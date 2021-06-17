Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 469,648 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,648 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $218,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,634,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $670,553,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 34.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 884,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,266,000 after purchasing an additional 226,882 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,642,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.09. 401,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The stock has a market cap of $318.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.