Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Shopify worth $79,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $86.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,452.33. 123,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $810.59 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,189.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.