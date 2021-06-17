Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,754 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.02. 1,139,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $460.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

