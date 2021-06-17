Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,285,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,443,000 after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,470,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $311,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 267,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. The company has a market capitalization of $452.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

