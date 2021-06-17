Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 138.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Booking worth $129,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,307.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,141. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,347.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

