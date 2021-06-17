Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,223 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Snap worth $77,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $231,621,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Snap by 41.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 85,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Snap by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Snap by 20.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 597,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185,168. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278,279 shares of company stock worth $198,789,855.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

