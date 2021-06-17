Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $386,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.21. 550,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

