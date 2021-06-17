Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 111,478 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 111,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $114,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.58. 378,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

