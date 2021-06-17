Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 273,488 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 273,488 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $94,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 410,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

