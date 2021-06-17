Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,781 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Square worth $118,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock worth $290,431,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $10.49 on Thursday, reaching $235.60. 430,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.70 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

