Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $347.77 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $347.77 or 0.00917032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and approximately $145,187.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00180111 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00913380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,781.99 or 0.99625640 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,368 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

