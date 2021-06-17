Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 1-Day Volume Tops $220,165.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $622.86 or 0.01651425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $32.09 million and $220,165.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00140132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00180325 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.00910013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.29 or 1.00034455 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 51,517 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

