Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Hits $30.27 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and $184,046.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.77 or 0.00128156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00141418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00931644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.51 or 0.99702366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 608,138 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

