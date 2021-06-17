Mist Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Mist has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $9,852.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00061439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00770011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

