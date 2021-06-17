Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 298.60 ($3.90). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 861,816 shares changing hands.

MAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 938.50.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders bought a total of 131 shares of company stock worth $41,346 over the last 90 days.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.