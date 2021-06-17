Mithril Price Down 18.3% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and $6.72 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

