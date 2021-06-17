Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.12

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 8450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.